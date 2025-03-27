Entertainment

Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’

Selena Gomez collaborated with Gracie Abrams for 'Call Me When You Break Up’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’
Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’

Selena Gomez has announced a special edition of her new track, Call Me When You Break.

On March 26, the Rare Beauty founder shared a special edition of her track, which was a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams.

She took to Instagram and posted a behind-the-scene picture of the music video with Gracie.

Selena wrote, “Oh, you picked up? Call Me When You Break Up Special Edition with @itsbennyblanco & @gracieabrams is available for digital download on my store now!”

Related: Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé

Her new track is part of her newly released album I Said I Love You First.

A fan commented, “Can't wait to listen to all these special songs on spotify (highly soon)”

Another fan commented, "Omg I'm FREAKING OUT!!! Can't believe we're getting a special edition of Call Me When You Break!! Been waiting for this moment for so long!”

"Yaaas queen!! Selena is always surprising us with something amazing! Can't wait to hear the special edition of her song! It's going to be EVERYTHING and more!” a third noted.

To note, Benny and Selena are currently promoting their collaborative album, which was released last week.

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trailer released after 3-years of fatal incident
Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trailer released after 3-years of fatal incident
Olivia Rodrigo delivers electrifying performance in Argentina
Olivia Rodrigo delivers electrifying performance in Argentina
Lady Gaga announces MAYHEM Ball Tour after new album success
Lady Gaga announces MAYHEM Ball Tour after new album success
Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé
Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce
Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding
Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding
Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift