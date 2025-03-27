Selena Gomez announces ‘special edition’ of ‘Call Me When You Break Up’

Selena Gomez has announced a special edition of her new track, Call Me When You Break.
On March 26, the Rare Beauty founder shared a special edition of her track, which was a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams.
She took to Instagram and posted a behind-the-scene picture of the music video with Gracie.
Selena wrote, “Oh, you picked up? Call Me When You Break Up Special Edition with @itsbennyblanco & @gracieabrams is available for digital download on my store now!”
Her new track is part of her newly released album I Said I Love You First.
A fan commented, “Can't wait to listen to all these special songs on spotify (highly soon)”
Another fan commented, "Omg I'm FREAKING OUT!!! Can't believe we're getting a special edition of Call Me When You Break!! Been waiting for this moment for so long!”
"Yaaas queen!! Selena is always surprising us with something amazing! Can't wait to hear the special edition of her song! It's going to be EVERYTHING and more!” a third noted.
To note, Benny and Selena are currently promoting their collaborative album, which was released last week.
