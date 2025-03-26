Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo delivers electrifying performance in Argentina

Olivia Rodrigo pens sweet note for fans after concluding Argentina concert

  March 26, 2025
Olivia Rodrigo’s Argentine fans were treated to a night to remember as the global superstar took to the stage in Buenos Aires and delivered a truly unforgettable concert experience.

On Tuesday, the pop icon delivered a “magical” show, which she “manifested” during her Disney acting days.

She posted pictures from the concert on Instagram and expressed her gratitude.

Olivia captioned the post, “Argentine that was magical as hell. been manifesting that show for a while (heart emoji)”

In the shared photo, the Vampire crooner made a fiery fashion statement, rocking a vibrant red leather two-piece set that featured a plunging neckline.

Related: Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, A$AP Rocky to headline Lollapalooza 2025

She styled the chic outfit with stylish black leather almost knee-high boots.

For makeup, Olivia opted for a dazzling look that included defined eyes with shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner, and a bold red lip.

The GUTS artist added a short clip from her appearance on Disney sitcom show Bizaardvark, in which he manifested performing in Argentina.

A fan commented, “AHHH THE LAST SLIDE IS ICONIC!!!! BIZAARDVARK WAS MY CHILDHOOD SHOW.”

Another wrote, “I was there when you sang driver’s license, sang on top of my throat.”

“Olivia you’re a true queen of pop, please never stop making music,” a third noted.

To note, last week she made a debut at Lollapalooza music festival.

Related: Olivia Rodrigo shares ‘biggest dream’ ahead of Glastonbury performance

