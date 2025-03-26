Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'

Blake Lively has reportedly struggled with extreme stress due to the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
Shortly after accusing her, It Ends With Us costar of sexual harassment, the Gossip Girl starlet has thrown herself into a very low-calorie diet.
Radar Online reported that an insider has recently shared that Blake is focusing on her weight loss after filing a high-profile lawsuit against Justin in December 2024.
Now, the mom-of-four is planning to ditch her extreme diet plans, and looking for showbiz wonder drug Ozempic to get ride of her crash dieting.
The tipster stated that the Clouds actor's infamous $400m counter case, which he filed after Blake's bombshell allegations about physical harassment last year, has built additional pressure on her.
"She doesn't touch alcohol so food is one of her few vices and she's been leaning on the bad stuff a little too much in recent times and knows she's got to get a grip on the calorie intake because her weight is all over the place, up and down and it can't continue," the source added.
As of now, the 37-year-old popular actress has not confirmed the ongoing reports of weight loss.
The court trial of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will officially begin on March 9, 2026.
