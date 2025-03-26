Entertainment

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trailer released after 3-years of fatal incident

‘Rust’ trailer was dropped after three years following a prop gun on set caused the injury of Joel Souza and death of Hutchins

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025


Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie trailer has finally been released, more than three years after the tragic on-set shooting that claimed a crew member's life.

The trailer of the highly-anticipated movie dropped after three years following the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Wednesday March 25.

“Somethings in this life you can’t get back, I reckon,” Baldwin’s character, Harland Rust, tells Patrick Scott McDermott’s Lucas in the movie’s first trailer.

As per the story line, Rust story revolves around an orphan who is sentenced to hang after accidentally killing a rancher. He is protected from his fate by his grandfather (Baldwin), and the two set out on the run from the dangerous bounty hunter Fenton Preacher Lang (Travis Fimmel).

A trailer is a true delight for fans as it features many action-packed scenes, including a dangerous shoot-out at the end of the teaser.

Related: Alec Baldwin files lawsuit after manslaughter charges dropped in 'Rust' case

Melina Spadone, a representative of Rust Movie Productions LLC, said in a statement, “Rust is a heartfelt and emotional story forged in the struggles of the new frontier — a story of the ripples that a single violent act can send through generations and the hard-fought redemption to be found in a world where the line between good and evil can often be unclear."

To note, Rust trailer was dropped after three years following a prop gun on set caused the injury of Joel Souza and death of Hutchins at age 42.

In July 2024, Baldwin’s case was dismissed by a New Mexico judge and by December an appeal to reinstate charges against the actor was withdrawn.

Related: Alec Baldwin recalls dad's death on his 96th birthday: 'horrifying to me'

Olivia Rodrigo delivers electrifying performance in Argentina
Olivia Rodrigo delivers electrifying performance in Argentina
Lady Gaga announces MAYHEM Ball Tour after new album success
Lady Gaga announces MAYHEM Ball Tour after new album success
Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé
Benny Blanco reveals his journey from Selena Gomez’s wingman to fiancé
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce
Ben Affleck confesses almost quitting acting after Jennifer Garner divorce
Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding
Jennifer Aniston suffers heartbreak after Justin Theroux's shock wedding
Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Blake Lively considers ozempic weight loss after Justin Baldoni lawsuit 'stress'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo