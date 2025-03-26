Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ trailer released after 3-years of fatal incident

Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie trailer has finally been released, more than three years after the tragic on-set shooting that claimed a crew member's life.
The trailer of the highly-anticipated movie dropped after three years following the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Wednesday March 25.
“Somethings in this life you can’t get back, I reckon,” Baldwin’s character, Harland Rust, tells Patrick Scott McDermott’s Lucas in the movie’s first trailer.
As per the story line, Rust story revolves around an orphan who is sentenced to hang after accidentally killing a rancher. He is protected from his fate by his grandfather (Baldwin), and the two set out on the run from the dangerous bounty hunter Fenton Preacher Lang (Travis Fimmel).
A trailer is a true delight for fans as it features many action-packed scenes, including a dangerous shoot-out at the end of the teaser.
Melina Spadone, a representative of Rust Movie Productions LLC, said in a statement, “Rust is a heartfelt and emotional story forged in the struggles of the new frontier — a story of the ripples that a single violent act can send through generations and the hard-fought redemption to be found in a world where the line between good and evil can often be unclear."
To note, Rust trailer was dropped after three years following a prop gun on set caused the injury of Joel Souza and death of Hutchins at age 42.
In July 2024, Baldwin’s case was dismissed by a New Mexico judge and by December an appeal to reinstate charges against the actor was withdrawn.
