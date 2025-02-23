Sci-Tech

Apple reportedly develops foldable iPhone with unique design

The foldable iPhone will have a 7.74-inch inner screen that unfolds like an iPad

  • February 23, 2025
Apple is reportedly developing a foldable iPhone to compete with foldable smartphones from brands like Samsung, Oppo and Huawei.

A leak on the Chinese platform suggests that this foldable iPhone may have a book-style design with an unusual screen ratio.

Apple hasn’t officially announced a foldable iPhone, but the numerous leaks about such a device make it seem very likely that it is in development.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the foldable iPhone might be cancelled because Apple was unable to create a satisfactory bending screen.

In November, it was revealed that the device had moved beyond the concept stage and was now being developed as a physical product that could eventually be available for consumers.

A post translated from Chinese claims that Apple’s foldable iPhone will have a design similar to the Oppo Find N series but will be shorter and thicker.

The leak also suggests that Apple’s foldable phone will feature a 5.49-inch cover display.

The foldable iPhone will have a 7.74-inch inner screen that unfolds like an iPad, offering a larger display for better content viewing.

As per the reports, the device is also expected to feature a unique and previously unseen ratio or aspect ratio.

The source further predicts it might launch next year, though earlier speculations suggested that it might release this year.

