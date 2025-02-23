Met Office issues new amber warning for heavy rain across UK

The Met Office has issued a new amber warning for heavy rain across UK.
Northern Ireland, Scotland, the UK’s west coast and the Midlands are under a yellow warning for wind on Sunday.
This could lead to travel delays, disruptions and short-term power cuts, though the impact is not expected to be extreme, as per Sky News.
Several parts of western UK are under rain warnings, with a new amber warning for south and central Wales from Sunday 3 PM to Monday 6 AM.
An amber warning indicates a risk to life from floodwater, a high chance of homes and businesses flooding, and a strong chance that some communities may be cut off due to severe weather conditions.
Winds in the western UK will get stronger as the morning progresses, with wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph.
Meteorologist Zoe Hutin expects Sunday to have the worst weather conditions before the weather gets better later.
Zoe added, “The wind warning itself for the mainland UK ends at 6pm, but we can expect to continue to see quite blustery conditions even into the evening as the mainland rain itself pushes through."
She added, "By the time people get up on Monday, we'll still have some of the residual rain from that front in the far south-east of the country, and quite cloudy across England as well. But actually elsewhere, it could be a decent start."
A separate yellow warning for Northern Ireland came into force at 3am and runs until 3pm.