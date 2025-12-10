Royal
Prince Harry issues bombshell statement against UK media ahead of trial

Prince Harry has issued a bombshell statement against media scrutiny ahead of his trial against Daily Mail and Mail next year.

The Duke of Sussex released a message, via spokesperson, to show support to Madeleine McCann's father, who is calling out British media.

As per GB News, his spokesperson said, "The duke stands firmly with all those harmed by unethical and unlawful press intrusion.”

The statement on behalf of Harry continued, “He fully supports the implementation of the Leveson Inquiry's recommendations as essential reforms to protect the public, while safeguarding responsible, free, and fair journalism."

On Wednesday, December 10, Mr McCann has broken his silence on the "huge toll" the media interest has taken on his family, following Madeleine's disappearance in Portugal back in 2007.

He said, "We had tremendous support. But I can promise you, there were times when I felt like I was drowning, and it was the media, primarily."

Meanwhile, Harry's no stranger to battling the British media. He is set to appear in court in January 2026 for trial against Daily Mail and Mail.

Back in 2022, the duke, Elton John, Sadie Frost & other renowned celebrities sued UK publications for $50m, citing phone hacking, bugging and info gathering over decades.

