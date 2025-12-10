GTA Online has officially released A Safehouse in the Hills, bringing luxurious new mansions, high-end vehicles, and several missions.
The recently introduced update offers one of three lavish estates, Richman Villa, Tongva Estate, or Vinewood Residence, each of them providing advanced architecture, breathtaking locations, and great facilities.
Homes include large pools, hot tubs, yoga areas, gyms, and rooftop helipads with a free Mansion Volatus helicopter, and even pet companions such as cats and dogs.
Inside, players receive a customisable office with a Master Control Terminal, an in-house salon, trophy cabinets, and several decor options.
Extra upgrades include an Armory, Arcade, Vehicle Workshop, and security staff to minimise raids.
GTA+ Members receive enhanced workshop perks and early access to select vehicle mods.
The update further brings new premium vehicles such as the Pfister X-treme, Übermacht Sentinel XS4, and Grotti GT750, with GTA+ members receiving early access to the Vapid FMJ MK V.
A new mission series, KnoWay Out, shares players to assist Avi Schwartzman unveil a sinister autonomous-surveillance plot run by the self-driving car startup KnoWay. The mission can be played solo and with nearly four players, providing bonuses on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Additionally, players can try the latest Rockstar Mission Creator, establish their own missions, and explore added emotes, and vehicle upgrades.
More seasonal content is currently on the way throughout the winter.