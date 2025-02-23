Entertainment

Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Emma Stone and Dave McCary attended the ceremony to support their horror-fantasy movie 'I Saw the Glow'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025
Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Emma Stone knows how to style her short hair!

The La La Land actress brought the glamour to the blue carpet at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards, held in Santa Monica on February 22.

Stone, who was joined by her husband Dave McCary, looked breath-taking gorgeous in a vibrant spring green pencil skirt, paired with a black top featuring a split hem.

Her outfit consisted of sleeveless top and a plunging, halter-style neckline with a black lace strip across the star's collarbone, exuding 1970s vibe.

Stone’s retro pixie haircut, which she debuted at the Golden Globes, and pointy-toed black heels elevated her chic look.

Photo: Daily Mail
Photo: Daily Mail

Emma and Dave McCary attended the ceremony to support their horror-fantasy movie I Saw the Glow, which received five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Moreover, Demi Moore, Amy Adams, Sebastian Stan, Mikey Madison, and Hunter Schafer are among the A-listers who are nominated at this year's show.

The 40th Independent Spirit Awards, which celebrates film and television talent with both standard and unique categories, held in Santa Monica on Saturday, February 22. 

Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve

Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic
Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II

Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling

Meghan Markle’s brand As Ever suffers major setback in bombshell ruling
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic
Rihanna reveals how Pharrell Williams inspired her to name youngest son
Rihanna reveals how Pharrell Williams inspired her to name youngest son
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after stressful 'Wicked' promotions
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after stressful 'Wicked' promotions
Demi Moore's adorable pet joins her at 2025 Independent Spirit Awards
Demi Moore's adorable pet joins her at 2025 Independent Spirit Awards
Kanye West releases first poster of wife Bianca Censori’s debut movie
Kanye West releases first poster of wife Bianca Censori’s debut movie
Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial
Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday
Taylor Swift faces huge loss after getting booed at 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift faces huge loss after getting booed at 2025 Super Bowl
Cynthia Erivo turns heads at NAACP Image Awards amid 'blasphemy' controversy
Cynthia Erivo turns heads at NAACP Image Awards amid 'blasphemy' controversy
Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute
Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute
Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ video star opens up about fan bullying after 15 years
Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ video star opens up about fan bullying after 15 years
Diddy faces major setback as attorney Anthony Ricco exits lawsuit
Diddy faces major setback as attorney Anthony Ricco exits lawsuit