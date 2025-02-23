Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025

Emma Stone knows how to style her short hair!
The La La Land actress brought the glamour to the blue carpet at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards, held in Santa Monica on February 22.
Stone, who was joined by her husband Dave McCary, looked breath-taking gorgeous in a vibrant spring green pencil skirt, paired with a black top featuring a split hem.
Her outfit consisted of sleeveless top and a plunging, halter-style neckline with a black lace strip across the star's collarbone, exuding 1970s vibe.
Stone’s retro pixie haircut, which she debuted at the Golden Globes, and pointy-toed black heels elevated her chic look.
Emma and Dave McCary attended the ceremony to support their horror-fantasy movie I Saw the Glow, which received five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Moreover, Demi Moore, Amy Adams, Sebastian Stan, Mikey Madison, and Hunter Schafer are among the A-listers who are nominated at this year's show.
