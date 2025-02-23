Entertainment

Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards

Jesse Eisenberg wins Best Screenplay at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025


Emma Stone received a special special shout from Jesse Eisenberg during his acceptance speech.

The A Real Pain writer and director was honoured with Best Screenplay award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

In his monologue, the renowned actor praised Emma, who was a producer of the movie.

Jesse said, “I met Emma when we were in Zombieland together 2009 and since then — I write little magazine articles and little things on McSweeney’s, and she’s the only person, I’m including my mom here, who would take little screenshots of it over the last 15 years and send me things like, ‘This is such a funny line!’”

The British Academy Film Award winner further praised, “She was, definitely still [is], the most famous person I know, and yet also the most dedicated to encouraging me as a writer. I think about her not as my producer, but like a fairy godmother, that I am riding the coattails of her goodwill.”

Jesse hailed Emma for being so humble despite being “successful in all these mainstream movies.”

“People like me and Julio [Torres], and Jane [Schoenbrun], to try to produce art movies with all the goodwill that she’s amassed so brightly and observably over the last couple of years. Thanks, Emma,” he concluded.

Notably, Emma and Jesse starred together in 2009’s Zombieland

Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards

Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut
Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting

Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split

Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split
Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025
Emma Stone brings old-school glamour to Independent Spirit Awards 2025
Rihanna reveals how Pharrell Williams inspired her to name youngest son
Rihanna reveals how Pharrell Williams inspired her to name youngest son
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after stressful 'Wicked' promotions
Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after stressful 'Wicked' promotions
Demi Moore's adorable pet joins her at 2025 Independent Spirit Awards
Demi Moore's adorable pet joins her at 2025 Independent Spirit Awards
Kanye West releases first poster of wife Bianca Censori’s debut movie
Kanye West releases first poster of wife Bianca Censori’s debut movie
Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial
Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday
Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday
Taylor Swift faces huge loss after getting booed at 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift faces huge loss after getting booed at 2025 Super Bowl
Cynthia Erivo turns heads at NAACP Image Awards amid 'blasphemy' controversy
Cynthia Erivo turns heads at NAACP Image Awards amid 'blasphemy' controversy
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic
Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute
Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute