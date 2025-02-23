Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards

Emma Stone received a special special shout from Jesse Eisenberg during his acceptance speech.
The A Real Pain writer and director was honoured with Best Screenplay award at the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
In his monologue, the renowned actor praised Emma, who was a producer of the movie.
Jesse said, “I met Emma when we were in Zombieland together 2009 and since then — I write little magazine articles and little things on McSweeney’s, and she’s the only person, I’m including my mom here, who would take little screenshots of it over the last 15 years and send me things like, ‘This is such a funny line!’”
The British Academy Film Award winner further praised, “She was, definitely still [is], the most famous person I know, and yet also the most dedicated to encouraging me as a writer. I think about her not as my producer, but like a fairy godmother, that I am riding the coattails of her goodwill.”
Jesse hailed Emma for being so humble despite being “successful in all these mainstream movies.”
“People like me and Julio [Torres], and Jane [Schoenbrun], to try to produce art movies with all the goodwill that she’s amassed so brightly and observably over the last couple of years. Thanks, Emma,” he concluded.
