SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, ‘Conclave’ take top honors

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles

  • February 24, 2025
The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out Sunday afternoon at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

In the film categories, Conclave took home the biggest award of the night, winning the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet won the honor of best leading actor for A Complete Unknown, and Demi Moore bagged the best actress in a leading role trophy for The Substance.

Kieran Culkin won the award for best supporting actor in a film for A Real Pain, while Zoe Saldaña got best actress in a supporting role for Emilia Pérez.

On the television side, Shōgun dominated the drama categories, winning three awards including Best Drama Series Ensemble, with Anna Sawai taking home the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and Hiroyuki Sanada named Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Moreover, Only Murders in the Building won the award for best comedy series ensemble, while Martin Short was named best actor in a comedy series for his role on the show. 

Jean Smart was named best actress in a comedy series for Hacks.

Additionally, Jane Fonda received the 60th SAG Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.

