Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split

Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Holly Scarfone has exposed disturbing details about their short-lived relationship!
On the recent episode of her Suite ‘N Salty podcast, the 26-year-old TV personality claimed that one of her ex-boyfriends, whom she called an “older gentleman”, forced her to undergo cosmetic procedures during their time dating.
The Too Hot to Handle starlet did not mention the name of her former boyfriend, however, she displayed some of their alleged text messages from a contact saved with the initials “SD.”
Dropping another hint, she called that ex-boyfriend “Rot Shnisick” which rhymes with Scott Disick’s name.
During the conversation, Holly expressed that she felt pretty secure and was comfortable in her body shape, but, “He was like, ‘Oh, can we get that boob job you were talking about?’ and like, ‘Why don’t you just take some of that fat and throw it in the back? And we can just do it in one sitting because why would you want to do all of that down time? You can just recover from it all at once.'”
“By the way, a BBL is one of the statistically most dangerous procedures to have,” she continued, referring to the Brazilian Butt Lift surgery.
Holly also stated that the reason behind staying mum about all these things was because she was “really young” when this happened and the whole experience was “quite scary” for her.
Scott Disick and Holly Scarfone ignited dating rumors after being spotted on a date at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles in 2022.
While they did not speak about their relationship publicly, and there is no detail about when they parted ways, their relationship was reportedly short-lived, revealed TMZ.