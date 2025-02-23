Demi Moore shares exclusive dressing room clip before Spirit Awards 2025

Demi Moore is taking fans inside her Independent Spirit Awards 2025 dressing room!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 23, the Indecent Proposal actress dropped an exclusive video that offered glimpses from her preparation for the star-studded awards night.
“Just some hot stuff… Never a dull moment with this team. Get ready with us for the @filmindependent #SpiritAwards!” she captioned.
The clip kicked off with the beautiful actress holding her pet puppy dearly as she began getting ready for the event.
Sharing many fun moments from the dressing room and some rare peeks of her makeup and hairstyling products, Demi was seen interacting with the stylists, telling them that she and her dog have their birthdays just “two days apart.”
After enjoying herself to the fullest as she got her makeup and hair done, The Substance starlet then slipped into her glamorous outfit for the awards show.
The video then transitioned into Demi Moore performing some killer dance moves before posing for snaps in the dressing room.
Gushing over their favorite actress, a fan commented, “How are you so gorgeous Demi? Inside and Out.... Lovely.”
Another wrote, “You are definitely living your best life.”
“We love you Demi & angel baby Pilaf,” a third admired.
In a separate Instagram post, Demi Moore also shared a carousel of snaps from her Independent Spirit Awards 2025 photoshoot.