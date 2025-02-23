Shakira enjoys Barranquilla festival with kids after postponing another show

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
Shakira stepped out with her sons to mark Barranquilla festival, Colombia's most important folkloric celebration.

The Wakka Wakka singer shared a delightful news after postponing another concert of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

On Sunday, February 23, Shakira posted a few clips and photos of herself with kids, Milan and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, all dressed up in interesting costumes.

She captioned the post, “Proud to teach my kids about my culture and the joy of my people. Long live La Guacherna at Carnaval!"

For those unversed, Barranquilla festival is marked every year to celebrate new life, birth, and the arrival of spring.


Shakira’s cheerful post came after she had to postponed another concert, which was set to take place on February 24.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "During the process of setting up the show scheduled for February 24, the stage roof installed by a local production company suffered damage that put the artist's safety at risk.”

Previously, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker cancelled a show due to health scare.

She was rushed to hospital for severe stomach infection.

However, Shakira resumed the tour after a few days.

