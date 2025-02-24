Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update

Timothée Chalamet ‘in awe’ of girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s curves after attending BAFTAs together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on cloud nine after attending BAFTAs together this month,

The Kylie Cosmetic founder has a rare connection with the Dune actor.

A source told Life & Style, “Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before. They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him.”

The tipster also reflected on The Kardashians starlet’s changes in appearance, “You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together.”

Meanwhile, Timothée is also head over heels for his girlfriend.

“People can say all they want about Kylie looking plastic or her b*** being too big but all that matters to her is how her boyfriend feels and fact is, it drives Timothée wild. He thinks she’s gorgeous and loves her amped up curves,” the insider noted.

Kylie and Timothée recently attended BAFTAs together.

During their appearance, the romantic couple shared multiple PDA-filled moments.

Notably, the lovebirds sparked a romance in 2023, shortly after Kylie broke up with the father of her two children, Travis Scott.

