Entertainment

Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber’s marriage is rumored to be in turmoil

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025

Justin Bieber is spending the night smoking!

On Sunday, February 23, Page Six reported that the 30-year-old Baby hitmaker was spotted enjoying a night out with comedian Dave Chappelle amid split rumors surrounding his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

During the latest outing on early Saturday morning, the Sorry singer was captured taking a smoke break the Half Baked actor outside Barney’s Beanery in Los Angeles, California.

Dresses in a black hoodie, the Peaches crooner covered his hat with a knitted beanie as he smiled and engaged in light conversation with the comedian, who was wearing a checkered shirt.

In one snap, Justin was seen with his head tilted back as he smoked, however, it is unclear what the singer was smoking.

Photo credit: BACKGRID
Photo credit: BACKGRID

Notably, Justin and Hailey Bieber ignited marital woes speculations late last year with several sources sharing that the couple’s marriage is in turmoil.

The rumors were heated up again in January 2025 when the One Less Lonely Girl singer unfollowed his model wife on Instagram.

Moreover, recently an insider told the outlet that the Rhode Skin founder is “really concerned” for her husband and “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point.”

“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” the source added.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot back in 2018, and share one child, son Jack Blues, together.

