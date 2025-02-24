Entertainment

Rihanna promises ‘high standards’ for 9th album: ‘No mediocrity’

The ‘Unapologetic’ hitmaker Rihanna has raised the bar high for her upcoming 9th studio album

There’s no place for “mediocrity” in Rihanna’s music!

In a latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar published over the weekend, the 37-year-old Unapologetic singer teased that her forthcoming 9th studio album will be “worth the wait.”

During the conversation, the Diamond crooner got candid about her upcoming music album and revealed that for her new album she had to put in so much thinking in order to give her fans only the best as their reward for long waiting.

“I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me. It’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour,’” she stated of the forthcoming album.

The Umbrella songstress continued, “After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait.”

Teasing that the 9th studio album won’t be “mediocre,” Rihanna added, "I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

Rihanna released her 8th studio album, Anti, in 2016.

