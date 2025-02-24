Charles Leclerc receives key advice after backing teammate Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari's new F1 lineup for 2025 season would see former Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton in red suit with Charles Leclerc.
As Ferrari gears up to end their championship drought, the Monegasque driver has received key advice from former seven-time Grand Prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya, when it comes to having Lewis as teammate.
According to Racingnews365, the Colombian driver encouraged Charles to play the "team game" and learn from Lewis in order to optimise their Ferrari partnership.
"If Charles can play the game really smart, the team game, and understands that there’s a lot to learn from Lewis, that’ll serve him well," he informed the outlet.
This advice came after Charles backed the British driver, whose big career move at the age of 40, saw a lot of discussion from fans and F1 experts.
As reported by PlantF1, the 27-year-old driver shared over the weekend that he would never doubt Lewis's ability to score a win due to his age.
When asked if his "youth" would affect the result of their intra-team battle Charles, noted, "I don’t know. I don’t know what it’s like to be 12 years older!"
The Monegasque driver added, "So it’s difficult to judge. But I mean, honestly, what I’ve seen from Lewis is in extremely good shape, so I don’t think that plays a part in it at all."
Notably, the first race for the 2025 season is scheduled for March 16 in Melbourne, Australia, where the F1 fans would be able to see their favourite drivers in action.