Sports

Charles Leclerc receives key advice after backing teammate Lewis Hamilton

British racer Lewis Hamilton has joined Charles Leclerc at Ferrari for 2025 season in a shocking career move

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Charles Leclerc receives key advice after backing teammate Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc receives key advice after backing teammate Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari's new F1 lineup for 2025 season would see former Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton in red suit with Charles Leclerc. 

As Ferrari gears up to end their championship drought, the Monegasque driver has received key advice from former seven-time Grand Prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya, when it comes to having Lewis as teammate.

According to Racingnews365, the Colombian driver encouraged Charles to play the "team game" and learn from Lewis in order to optimise their Ferrari partnership.

"If Charles can play the game really smart, the team game, and understands that there’s a lot to learn from Lewis, that’ll serve him well," he informed the outlet.

This advice came after Charles backed the British driver, whose big career move at the age of 40, saw a lot of discussion from fans and F1 experts.

As reported by PlantF1, the 27-year-old driver shared over the weekend that he would never doubt Lewis's ability to score a win due to his age.

When asked if his "youth" would affect the result of their intra-team battle Charles, noted, "I don’t know. I don’t know what it’s like to be 12 years older!"

The Monegasque driver added, "So it’s difficult to judge. But I mean, honestly, what I’ve seen from Lewis is in extremely good shape, so I don’t think that plays a part in it at all."

Notably, the first race for the 2025 season is scheduled for March 16 in Melbourne, Australia, where the F1 fans would be able to see their favourite drivers in action. 

Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday

Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia

Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia
Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier

Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Venus Williams denies tennis comeback despite Indian Wells announcement
Venus Williams denies tennis comeback despite Indian Wells announcement
India beats Pakistan in Champions Trophy clash: Key moments of match
India beats Pakistan in Champions Trophy clash: Key moments of match
Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17
Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17
Jenni Hermoso breaks silence on Rubiales' conviction over unwanted kiss
Jenni Hermoso breaks silence on Rubiales' conviction over unwanted kiss
Emma Raducanu overcome with emotions as she reunites with dad in London
Emma Raducanu overcome with emotions as she reunites with dad in London
Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open final with comeback win over Lehecka
Jack Draper advances to Qatar Open final with comeback win over Lehecka
New York Yankees lift decades long beard ban ahead of spring training opener
New York Yankees lift decades long beard ban ahead of spring training opener
Patrick Mahomes' family shares touching posts for Sterling's birthday celebration
Patrick Mahomes' family shares touching posts for Sterling's birthday celebration
Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict
Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Emma Raducanu incident: Man agrees to avoid future encounters
Emma Raducanu incident: Man agrees to avoid future encounters
Canada defeats USA in politically charged ice hockey finale
Canada defeats USA in politically charged ice hockey finale