Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards saw the attendance of many British and Irish stars

  by Web Desk
  • February 24, 2025
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards saw the attendance of many British and Irish stars including, Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan and Cynthia Erivo, who brought glamour to the ceremony.

Brown, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday, graced the event in a stunning Louis Vuitton peach gown alongside her husband Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star's new blonde hair, which she tied in a sleek braided bun with a single face-framing strand, elevated her sizzling look.

Grande also turned heads in a pale pink off-the-shoulder Loewe gown covered in floral appliqués, which she styled with a diamond choker necklace and earrings.

Meanwhile, Wicked's actress Cynthia Erivo dazzled in a silver vintage Givenchy gown, with dramatically long sleeves lined and high neckline. 

The Irish actress Nicola Coughlan set the pulse racing in a structured light blue dress which she wore with long leather gloves.

Coughlan elevated her breathtaking look with pointed stiletto heels as she kept her blonde tresses slicked back.

Moreover, during the ceremony, 13 awards handed for "outstanding performances" in both film and TV that were decided on by SAG-AFTRA's 130,000+ members.

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23.

