Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit

The US President Donald Trump is expected to make a state visit to the UK soon

  • February 24, 2025
Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to play a crucial role in royal diplomacy as the UK government seeks to strengthen ties with the US.

As President Donald Trump is expected to make a state visit to the UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be at the forefront of efforts to enhance relation between the two nations.

According to sources, the Wales could become the "power duo" to save the relationship.

"Kate and William could be the power duo to save the so-called special relationship and be instrumental in smoothing ties between the two nations," an insider said, as per Hello!

They continued, "William has certainly sparked a connection with Trump that will be instrumental for the future, especially when William and Kate eventually become King and Queen."

Although, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to play host, Prince William and Princess Kate will be called upon to use their charm to woo Trump.

"Trump simply adores the royals. He has a very good relationship with the King and Queen, but he sees William and Catherine as the future and the glamorous younger couple of the monarchy,” the source added.

Prince William met Donald Trump in Paris in last December, where the president hailed the Prince of Wales as "a good man" who was "doing a fantastic job" and "very handsome".

