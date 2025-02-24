Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share sweet moment at 2025 SAG Awards  

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, shared a rare sweet moment after walking solo at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards show.
The couple, who began dating on the set of their movie Wicked, in July 2023, was seen holding hands as they attended the 31st annual SAG awards ceremony on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
As shown in the video posted by Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip account on Instagram, Slater was whispering something to Grande as he sweetly grabbed her hand and led his way to the venue.
According to Mail Online, a lip-reading specialist, Nicola Hickling, disclosed that the Intervenors actor said to his girlfriend, "Stay near, this crowd next to me, they are pushing me."
Before this appearance, the two made their first joint public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of their newly released movie Wicked in November 2024, where the singer-turned-actress was spotted fixing Slater's bowtie.
At the time, speaking with InStyle magazine, the Oscar-nominated actress gushed about her beau and said, "He's always that adorable, and he's so amazing in this film."
For those unaware, before dating Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande settled her divorce matters with her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, in 2023.
While, the 32-year-old actor parted ways with his former wife, Lilly Jay, in 2024, with whom he shares a son.