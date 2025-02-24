Johnny Depp shares release date of ‘Modì’ in Spanish version

Entertainment

Johnny Depp's film 'Modigliani, tres días en Montparnasse' stars Stephen Graham, Antonia Desplat, Al Pacino

  February 24, 2025
Johnny Depp has not only shared the Spanish poster for his directorial film, Modì – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, but he also dropped the release date.

On Monday, February 24, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared the delightful news with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Johnny unveiled the new poster and wrote, “We are happy to release the official Spanish poster for ‘Modigliani, tres días en Montparnasse’.”

The caption further read, “The new film directed by Johnny Depp, starring Ricardo Scamarcio and featuring Stephen Graham, Antonia Desplat, and Al Pacino.”


Modì – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness “had its world premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival and will hit theaters on March 28.”

The remaining cast members include Ryan McParland, Luisa Ranieri, Sally Phillips, Benjamin Lavernhe, Viorica Manole and Ionita Manole.

Johnny’s movie is based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The movie was initially premiered at the 72nd San Sebastián International Film Festival last year.

Moreover, the biographical movie also won the Capri Cult Award at the 29th Capri Hollywood in Rome.

Notably, Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness earned around $292,010 in Italy and Russia till February 2025.

