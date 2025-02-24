Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’

Justin Bieber has made a major confession about “ending” close “relationships” in a new statement.
His representative also shared his “transformative” journey over the years during a chat with TMZ.
The statement read, "[The last year has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."
Justin’s new statement came after he claimed it's "time to grow up" in a cryptic Instagram post.
The Baby singer previously wrote, "It's time to grow up. Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules.”
Justin further penned, "I tried to follow the rules. I’m not good at it. But u don't need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living!”
On the work front, he has been busy in recording studios to compose new music.
Last year, Justin welcomed his first child, Jack Blues Bieber, with wife Hailey Bieber.