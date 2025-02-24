Sports

Solheim Cup 2026: Anna Nordqvist gears up to lead team Europe

Solheim Cup will be hosted at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands from September 11 to September 13

Swedish golfer Anna Nordqvist has been appointed as the captain of Team Europe for the Solheim Cup against the United States.

Anna has won three major golf titles and has a strong history in the Solheim Cup.

After being appointed as a captain, the player expressed, "I am so honoured to be appointed,” as per BBC Sports.

She went on to share, “Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago.”

"The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I've played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European captain at my 10th Solheim Cup,” the player added.

She has competed in nine editions of the tournament, competing in 35 matches, winning 17, drawing 3 and losing 15.

She also served as a playing vice-captain when Team Europe retained the trophy after a tie in Spain 2 years ago.

The 37-year-old held the same tole when the United States won the Solheim Cup in Virginia with a score of 15½-12½ which was their first victory in seven years.

Solheim Cup will be hosted at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands and will take place from September 11 to September 13.

