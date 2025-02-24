Sci-Tech

World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch

Alef Model Zero looks more like a regular car compared to other flying car designs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025


A startup company in the US, Alef Aeronautics has tested what it claims to be the world’s first flying var.

The company shared a video showing its Model Zero prototype taking off and flying over a parked car on a public road in California.

As per The Independent, this marks the first real-world test of the flying car’s design concept.

Alef Aeronautics chief executive Jim Dukhovny said in a statement, noting, “This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment.”

The statement added, “We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers’ Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible.”

Most flying car startups design their vehicles similar to quadcopters, using external rotor blades, which make them look different from regular cars.

Some other companies use fold-down wings, but these designs need a lot of space for takeoff, making them less practical for everyday use.

While, Alef Model Zero looks more like a regular car compared to other flying car designs.

Unlike other flying cars that have visible rotor blades, this model hides the rotors inside the car’s body.

The Alef Model A has a starting price of $300,000 (£237,000).

The company is also planning to release a second, more affordable flying car, called the Model Z, which is expected to cost around $35,000.

As per the outlet, the company has already received over 3,300 pre-orders for its Model A flying car and the production of the vehicles is expected to begin later this year.

