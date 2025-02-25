Sci-Tech

WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates

The new feature will allow users to change the shape of sticker photos before adding them to a status update

  by Web Desk
  
  • February 25, 2025
WhatsApp is working on a feature to edit sticker photos for status updates!

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to change the shape of sticker photos before adding them to a status update.

The new feature will be able to select from a set of predefined shapes to modify sticker photos.

WhatsApp will offer multiple shape options for sticker photos, including landscape and portrait rectangles, a square, a circle, a heart and a star.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

The rectangular and square shape will be particularly useful for creating a collage-like effect, enabling users to arrange multiple images neatly in a single status update.

While, other shapes like circular, heart and star are primarily designed for decorative purposes.

This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that automatically shares username updates.

The new feature will notify users when someone in their contacts or a group updates their username.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature to search for updates within channels.

This new feature will allow users to quickly search for updates within channels.

