Royal

King Carl, Queen Silvia mark Ukraine war anniversary at Palace church service

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia express solidarity with Ukraine on 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia are showing support for Ukraine!

In a new Instagram post shared on Monday, February 24, the Royal Family of Sweden reported that the Swedish Monarch and the Queen marked the third anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine with a special service organized at the Palace church.

“Service in the Palace Church for Ukraine on the anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion,” read the translated caption of the post.

The video kicked off with a choir singing at the service with all the attendees joining them, while in the second frame were featured King Carl and Queen Silvia.

At the service, candles were lit by the people present there, holding Ukraine’s flags, a speech was also delivered by the bishop.

The clip also showcased some yellow flowers which symbolize joy, friendship, optimism, and hope.

For those unaware, Ukraine was invaded by Russia three years back on February 24, 2022, with the latter launching a full-scale military attack.

The war resulted in massive destruction, loss of lives, and also a global geopolitical crisis.

Moreover, this joint-appearance of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia comes a few days after the Monarch had a meeting with Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Sweden.

Meanwhile, the Queen consort recently visited Doha, Qatar with Mentor International, which was founded by her and WHO in the mid-1990s.

