King Charles, Queen Camilla extend prayers for 'devastating' floods victims in Pakistan

King Charles released a joint statement with Queen Camilla to express his profound sadness over deadly monsoon flooding in Pakistan.
Just days after the South Asian country made headlines for huge calamity in the Northern region including KPK and Gilgit Balistan, Charles has issued an emotional message to share his thoughts on the catastrophic loss.
"My wife and I have been desperately saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the recent monsoon flooding in Pakistan, and of the horrendous helicopter crash during rescue operations," the 76-year-old monarch wrote.
He continued, "The scale of suffering is truly heart-rending, and our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods."
His Majesty further assured, "We are especially mindful of the enduring bonds between our nations, and of the many families in the United Kingdom with close ties to Pakistan."
"Alongside them, we send our profound heartfelt condolences to those affected and stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this most difficult time, he added.
The father of Prince Harry and William further noted, "We hold in the highest regard the courage and commitment of the emergency services, volunteers and local communities who are working so hard and against such overwhelming odds to rescue those in danger and to provide vital relief to those whose lives have been so cruelly disrupted."
Charles concluded his message adding, "their selfless efforts are a testament to the resilience and compassion that shine through even in the darkest of hours."
"As the communities affected confront the challenges of recovery and rebuilding, we offer our sincere admiration for their resilience, together with our special prayers," King Charles noted.