King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays

King Charles III opens doors for lesser-known residence abroad for exciting event

King Charles continues to spread joy despite his summer break at Balmoral Castle.

In a surprising turn of events, his majesty's lesser-know House in Romania hosts an exciting event.

As reported by Romania Insider, Charles's rare Royal residence Garden Empire/Împărăția Grădinii in Viscri village opens doors for the visitors to attend the Constantin Flondor exhibition.

The monarch's house inaugurated the exhibition to honour and celebrate the Romanian artist Constantin Flondor.

The exhibition which opened at Împărăția Grădinii on August 19, 2025 will display artist's work until November 2, 2025.

The manager of King's House Raluca Grigore noted, “It is a privilege to host these works, which invite us to contemplate nature with attentive eyes.”

She also emphasised that the purpose of the exhibition is to echo Charles' belief in finding belonging through nature.

The exhibition highlight artist's evolution from 1970s to his most recent work.

Since it's opening in 2022, The King’s House in Viscri has welcomed more than 75,000 visitors.

