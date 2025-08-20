Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children

Princess Charlene of Monaco has made a passionate plea for water safety, declaring that learning to swim should be treated as “a fundamental right” for every child.
Speaking in an interview with Ouest-France, the Princess of Monaco called for swimming to be recognised as a basic right for all children.
In an interview she said, “Learning to swim should be a fundamental right, just like learning to read.”
Charlene went on to urge “Cost should never be a barrier to acquiring a life-saving skill.”
The princess described herself as “deeply concerned by the sharp rise in the number of drownings.”
Princess Charlene also explained that her love for swimming stems from the tragic death of her cousin when she was young.
“Richard drowned in a river, very close to my uncle’s house. He was only five years old. It was devastating for our whole family. I don’t think that kind of pain ever really goes away,” she said.
She recorded her statement in light of new data showing a concerning rise in drownings across France.
Between June 1 and July 23, 2025, 193 people drowned, a 45% jump compared to the same period the previous year.
Since launching her foundation in 2012, the Princess has worked to combine education with practical training.
Moreover in Monaco, the annual Water Safety Day founded in 2014, offers schoolchildren a chance to spend a full day learning swimming techniques, first aid and rescue skills.