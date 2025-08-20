Home / Royal

Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children

The Princess of Monaco called for swimming to be recognised as a basic right for all children

Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children
Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children

Princess Charlene of Monaco has made a passionate plea for water safety, declaring that learning to swim should be treated as “a fundamental right” for every child.

Speaking in an interview with Ouest-France, the Princess of Monaco called for swimming to be recognised as a basic right for all children.

In an interview she said, “Learning to swim should be a fundamental right, just like learning to read.”

Charlene went on to urge “Cost should never be a barrier to acquiring a life-saving skill.”

The princess described herself as “deeply concerned by the sharp rise in the number of drownings.”

Princess Charlene also explained that her love for swimming stems from the tragic death of her cousin when she was young.

“Richard drowned in a river, very close to my uncle’s house. He was only five years old. It was devastating for our whole family. I don’t think that kind of pain ever really goes away,” she said.

She recorded her statement in light of new data showing a concerning rise in drownings across France.

Between June 1 and July 23, 2025, 193 people drowned, a 45% jump compared to the same period the previous year.

Since launching her foundation in 2012, the Princess has worked to combine education with practical training.

Moreover in Monaco, the annual Water Safety Day founded in 2014, offers schoolchildren a chance to spend a full day learning swimming techniques, first aid and rescue skills.

You Might Like:

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles
Her Majesty gives upsetting update just a day after kicking off Balmoral holidays with King Charles

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays
King Charles III opens doors for lesser-known residence abroad for exciting event

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, releases first statement after starring in TV program

Queen Elizabeth £1 coins bid farewell with final release

Queen Elizabeth £1 coins bid farewell with final release
The UK is releasing the last set of £1 coins with Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait

Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits

Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s second-born son Prince Gabriel celebrates 22nd birthday

King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition

King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition
The Royal Family has spent its summers at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland for nearly two centuries

Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland

Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland
Queen Camilla and King Charles are currently enjoying their summer break in Ballater, Scotland

Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen

Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen
The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to return with the second season of her Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’

Royal Family breaks silence after Mette-Marit’s son faces rape charges

Royal Family breaks silence after Mette-Marit’s son faces rape charges
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with four counts of rape

Zara Tindall’s pal shares note for Meghan Markle amid Netflix tie-up

Zara Tindall’s pal shares note for Meghan Markle amid Netflix tie-up
Delfina Blaquier has dropped a public message of support to the Duchess of Sussex

Sarah Ferguson expresses ‘gratitude’ in warm message after King Charles invite

Sarah Ferguson expresses ‘gratitude’ in warm message after King Charles invite
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles III at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for annual summer break

Meghan Markle fuming at Taylor Swift for stealing her thunder with big news

Meghan Markle fuming at Taylor Swift for stealing her thunder with big news
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle 'unhappy' with Taylor Swift for ruining her big moment