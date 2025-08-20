Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits

Home / Royal

The Belgian royal family is celebrating Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday!

Taking to their Instagram account on Wednesday, August 20, the Royal Palace of Brussels released striking new portraits of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s second-born son.

In the first photo, the second-in-line to Belgian could be seen seating on a wooden staircase with a decorative dark railing as he posed for the camera.

Prince Gabriel looked dapper as he wore a dark suit over a white shirt and paired it with a blue patterned tie, and shoes.

His hands are clasped in front of him as the royal flashed a bright smile while looking away from the camera.

The second image featured the prince in the same location and suit, but this time he was leaning against a green wall in front of a staircase.

“Prince Gabriel celebrates his 22nd birthday today!” the palace wrote in the caption.

They went on to give an update about the prince’s future, who is currently studying Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military School.

“After the summer, he will begin the fourth and final year of the social and military sciences program at the Royal Military Academy,” they added.


For those unknown, Prince Gabriel is an avid sports fan as he has been playing tennis, skiing, sailing, and hockey in Brussels for nine years.

In addition to Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde and King Philippe also share daughters Princess Elisabeth and Princess Eléonore as well as a son, Prince Emmanuel.

