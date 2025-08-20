Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles

Queen Camilla's ongoing holidays at Balmoral Castle with King Charles disrupted with an upsetting news.
As reported by Hello!, Camilla's charity, The Prospect Hospice has taken a difficult decision under extreme "pressure".
As per an official statement by Prospect, supported by Queen since 2013 to provide care to many across the North of Wiltshire, notified that one of their shops will shut down."
The decision to close has not been an easy one, but continued financial pressures across the charity sector, including rising costs and changing shopping habits, mean Prospect Hospice has to focus our resources where they can have the greatest impact on funding patient care," read the official statement.
As per the aforementioned outlet, the shop, located on Marlborough is set to shutdown on September 6, 2025.
Meanwhile, the Head of Commercial Income at Prospect Hospice, Stuart Necrews noted, "We are so thankful to the staff, volunteers, donors and customers who have supported this shop over the years."
He added, "Closing the doors is not a decision we wanted to make, but it is a necessary one to ensure we can continue providing outstanding care to local people at the end of their lives."
As the president of Prospect, Queen Camilla last visited the charity in Wroughton, Swindon, in January this year.