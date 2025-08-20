Home / Royal

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance

The Queen of Denmark, Mary, releases first statement after starring in TV program

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance
Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance

In a delightful television appearance, Queen Mary treated fans to a tour of her breathtaking Amalienborg Palace garden.

While giving viewers a glimpse into her stunning palace garden, the Queen of Denmark admitted that her knowledge about gardening “is at a booming level.”

On Wednesday, August 20, the Royal Family shared exclusive Instagram photos of Her Majesty’s captivating TV appearance on, Seren Vester's Garden- Biodiversity and castle gardens.

Mary shared in official statement about the program, “I never imagined that I would participate in a program about gardens. My knowledge of gardens is at a booming level and was brought to life after we planted a small wild garden in Fredensborg.”

She added, “Although nature has always had a great importance in my life, the joy of our wild garden still caught me. It was a pleasure to show Seren Vester this part of our garden, which is both a small contribution to biodiversity and 'wild' beautiful.”

In one frame, the Queen can be seen posing beside the host Seren Vester.

For the TV appearance, she opted for a stylish floral printed shirt paired with beige shorts, completing the look with a center-parted hairstyle.

To note, the TV-program Gardeng- Biodiversity and castle gardens can be viewed at www.dr.dk.

You Might Like:

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles
Her Majesty gives upsetting update just a day after kicking off Balmoral holidays with King Charles

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays
King Charles III opens doors for lesser-known residence abroad for exciting event

Queen Elizabeth £1 coins bid farewell with final release

Queen Elizabeth £1 coins bid farewell with final release
The UK is releasing the last set of £1 coins with Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait

Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits

Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s second-born son Prince Gabriel celebrates 22nd birthday

King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition

King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition
The Royal Family has spent its summers at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland for nearly two centuries

Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland

Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland
Queen Camilla and King Charles are currently enjoying their summer break in Ballater, Scotland

Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen

Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen
The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to return with the second season of her Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’

Royal Family breaks silence after Mette-Marit’s son faces rape charges

Royal Family breaks silence after Mette-Marit’s son faces rape charges
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with four counts of rape

Zara Tindall’s pal shares note for Meghan Markle amid Netflix tie-up

Zara Tindall’s pal shares note for Meghan Markle amid Netflix tie-up
Delfina Blaquier has dropped a public message of support to the Duchess of Sussex

Sarah Ferguson expresses ‘gratitude’ in warm message after King Charles invite

Sarah Ferguson expresses ‘gratitude’ in warm message after King Charles invite
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles III at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for annual summer break

Meghan Markle fuming at Taylor Swift for stealing her thunder with big news

Meghan Markle fuming at Taylor Swift for stealing her thunder with big news
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle 'unhappy' with Taylor Swift for ruining her big moment

King Carl Gustaf to attends historic event, Royal Family releases statement

King Carl Gustaf to attends historic event, Royal Family releases statement
The Swedish monarch, Carl Gustaf, will visit Kiruna to attend the historic move of the city's church