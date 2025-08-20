Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance

In a delightful television appearance, Queen Mary treated fans to a tour of her breathtaking Amalienborg Palace garden.
While giving viewers a glimpse into her stunning palace garden, the Queen of Denmark admitted that her knowledge about gardening “is at a booming level.”
On Wednesday, August 20, the Royal Family shared exclusive Instagram photos of Her Majesty’s captivating TV appearance on, Seren Vester's Garden- Biodiversity and castle gardens.
Mary shared in official statement about the program, “I never imagined that I would participate in a program about gardens. My knowledge of gardens is at a booming level and was brought to life after we planted a small wild garden in Fredensborg.”
She added, “Although nature has always had a great importance in my life, the joy of our wild garden still caught me. It was a pleasure to show Seren Vester this part of our garden, which is both a small contribution to biodiversity and 'wild' beautiful.”
In one frame, the Queen can be seen posing beside the host Seren Vester.
For the TV appearance, she opted for a stylish floral printed shirt paired with beige shorts, completing the look with a center-parted hairstyle.
To note, the TV-program Gardeng- Biodiversity and castle gardens can be viewed at www.dr.dk.