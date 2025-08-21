Home / Royal

Queen Rania delights public with tender gesture toward King Abdullah

The Queen of Jordan uploaded an adorable snap of her and her husband King Abdullah

Queen Rania of Jordan melted hearts after sharing a rare public display of affection with King Abdullah, giving royal fans a tender glimpse into their enduring love and partnership.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Queen of Jordan uploaded a snap of her and her husband enjoying a cup of coffee in a kitchen.

"Favourite coffee break," she penned the caption for a post.

The photo shows Rania gently resting her hand on her husband's shoulder while they enjoy a cup of coffee during a break from their busy schedules.


In a shared picture, Queen Rania gave major royal-off-duty chic as she was wearing a simple gathered grey top and a matching pair of trousers.

The understated look followed Rania’s standout appearance during her visit to Al-Salt earlier this week.

To note, Rania has been married to King Abdullah for 22 years after they first met in January, 1993.

The couple were married just six months later and have remained together ever since.

In January 1993, Jordan’s Prince Abdullah (31 at the time) and Rania Al-Yassin met at a dinner party.

After making eye contact, they had a fast-paced courtship, becoming engaged two months later and getting married two months after that.

