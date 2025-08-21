Queen Rania delights public with tender gesture toward King Abdullah

Queen Rania of Jordan melted hearts after sharing a rare public display of affection with King Abdullah, giving royal fans a tender glimpse into their enduring love and partnership.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Queen of Jordan uploaded a snap of her and her husband enjoying a cup of coffee in a kitchen.
"Favourite coffee break," she penned the caption for a post.
The photo shows Rania gently resting her hand on her husband's shoulder while they enjoy a cup of coffee during a break from their busy schedules.
In a shared picture, Queen Rania gave major royal-off-duty chic as she was wearing a simple gathered grey top and a matching pair of trousers.
The understated look followed Rania’s standout appearance during her visit to Al-Salt earlier this week.
In January 1993, Jordan’s Prince Abdullah (31 at the time) and Rania Al-Yassin met at a dinner party.
After making eye contact, they had a fast-paced courtship, becoming engaged two months later and getting married two months after that.