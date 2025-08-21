Home / Royal

Royal Family sidesteps ‘scandal’ amid Princess Elisabeth Harvard drama

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium to celebrate good news amid ongoing Harvard trouble


Royal Family has taken a major decision to avoid “fuss and scandal” amid Princess Elisabeth’s Harvard issue.

Back in May, Donald Trump’s administration put a ban on international students attending classes at Harvard on a visa, resulting in uncertainty of Elisabeth’s future in the states.

However, the prestigious university pushed back with a lawsuit, meaning the rule was blocked temporarily.

A Belgium journalist Wim Dehandschutte confirmed to HELLO! that the 23-year old royal can officially return to Harvard this autumn for the second year of her master's degree.

He says that the Belgian royal family find themselves in a tricky diplomatic situation if they release a formal statement.

Amid the ongoing Harvard drama, the Royal Family has decided not to release a statement to avoid the “difficult situation” with the US government.

The journalist said, “I think the royal palace is keeping communication understated because they don't want to create a fuss or scandal. I suspect they don't want to create tensions with the US.”

“The ban on foreign studies was a decision of President Trump, a head of state like King Philippe and therefore a 'colleague',“ he added.

Wim explained, “They were in a difficult situation. Even if Trump were to make an exception for Elisabeth, because she is the daughter of a reigning king and a future queen herself.”

To note, the Belgium Royal Family has yet to release an update on Princess Elisabeth’s education.

King Charles ‘warms up’ to Princess Beatrice’s stepson at Royal Family gathering
Meghan Markle set to welcome new baby as close pal makes huge announcement
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend prayers for 'devastating' floods victims in Pakistan
Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children
Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles
King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays
Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance
Queen Elizabeth £1 coins bid farewell with final release
Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits
King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition
Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland
Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen
