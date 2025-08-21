Royal Family sidesteps ‘scandal’ amid Princess Elisabeth Harvard drama

Royal Family has taken a major decision to avoid “fuss and scandal” amid Princess Elisabeth’s Harvard issue.
Back in May, Donald Trump’s administration put a ban on international students attending classes at Harvard on a visa, resulting in uncertainty of Elisabeth’s future in the states.
However, the prestigious university pushed back with a lawsuit, meaning the rule was blocked temporarily.
A Belgium journalist Wim Dehandschutte confirmed to HELLO! that the 23-year old royal can officially return to Harvard this autumn for the second year of her master's degree.
He says that the Belgian royal family find themselves in a tricky diplomatic situation if they release a formal statement.
Amid the ongoing Harvard drama, the Royal Family has decided not to release a statement to avoid the “difficult situation” with the US government.
The journalist said, “I think the royal palace is keeping communication understated because they don't want to create a fuss or scandal. I suspect they don't want to create tensions with the US.”
“The ban on foreign studies was a decision of President Trump, a head of state like King Philippe and therefore a 'colleague',“ he added.
Wim explained, “They were in a difficult situation. Even if Trump were to make an exception for Elisabeth, because she is the daughter of a reigning king and a future queen herself.”
To note, the Belgium Royal Family has yet to release an update on Princess Elisabeth’s education.