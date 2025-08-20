Home / Royal

King Charles ‘warms up’ to Princess Beatrice’s stepson at Royal Family gathering

The British Monarch has greeted the Princess of York’s stepson to a Royal Family gathering in Scotland


King Charles is said to have warmly welcomed Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie, into the fold as the young royal joined family members at a recent gathering.

As per GB News, a source revealed that the British Monarch has greeted the Princess of York’s stepson to a Royal Family gathering in Scotland.

"He will enjoy a wonderful holiday of outdoor activities such as wild swimming and cycling," a family friend told the outlet.

Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, affectionately known as Wolfie, is reportedly joining senior members of the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle.

This comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla began their annual summer holiday in the Scottish Highlands earlier this week.

The King carried out an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, outside the castle gates.

In Scotland, they have already been accompanied by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are staying at Craigowan Lodge, located half a mile away from the main castle.

Notably, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will soon be joining the Duke and Duchess of York with their own families.

Previously, Wolfie recently joined Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a victory parade along The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

