Home / Royal

Meghan Markle set to welcome new baby as close pal makes huge announcement

Meghan Markle celebrates baby news ahead of 'With Love' Season two release

Meghan Markle set to welcome new baby as close pal makes huge announcement


Meghan Markle is celebrating a baby news just few days before the release of her Netflix series season two.

In a delightful update, The Duchess of Sussex's close pal and IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima has announced her third pregnancy.

Jamie turned to her Instagram account to share the happy news of expecting her third child with husband Paulo Lima.

Sharing a photo of her holding a sonogram image, the beauty guru wrote, "We're SO excited to share we’re expecting our third baby!!!! After a 10+ year long journey filled with fertility challenges and miscarriages we feel so incredibly blessed to be welcoming our third little one into the world later this year."

"Thank you so much for your prayers and love and support," she added.

Meghan Markle set to welcome new baby as close pal makes huge announcement

Soon after the news was shared, Meghan was quick to heart react on her dear friend's happy update.

Jamie, who alreadly has a daughter and a son with Paulo shares a close bond with Prince Harry's wife.

Their supportive friendship took the spotlight when both pals appeared on each other's podcast series.

It is pertinent to mention, Jamie Kern Lima is going to be among the guests to appear on the Duchess' Netflix show, With Love, Meghan's second season, which is set to release on Tuesday 26 August.

You Might Like:

King Charles, Queen Camilla extend prayers for 'devastating' floods victims in Pakistan

King Charles, Queen Camilla extend prayers for 'devastating' floods victims in Pakistan
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'desperately saddened' over the tragic loss due to deadly floods in Pakistan

Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children

Princess Charlene champions swimming as human right for children
The Princess of Monaco called for swimming to be recognised as a basic right for all children

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles

Queen Camilla shares disappointing news amid holidays with King Charles
Her Majesty gives upsetting update just a day after kicking off Balmoral holidays with King Charles

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays

King Charles hosts mega event at rare Royal estate amid Balmoral holidays
King Charles III opens doors for lesser-known residence abroad for exciting event

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance

Queen Mary flaunts stunning Palace garden in TV show appearance
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, releases first statement after starring in TV program

Queen Elizabeth £1 coins bid farewell with final release

Queen Elizabeth £1 coins bid farewell with final release
The UK is releasing the last set of £1 coins with Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait

Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits

Belgian Royal family mark Prince Gabriel’s 22nd birthday with new portraits
Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s second-born son Prince Gabriel celebrates 22nd birthday

King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition

King Charles shares glimpses into royal family’s 170-Year-old Balmoral tradition
The Royal Family has spent its summers at the Balmoral Estate in Scotland for nearly two centuries

Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland

Queen Camilla enjoys shopping trip with daughter and granddaughter in Scotland
Queen Camilla and King Charles are currently enjoying their summer break in Ballater, Scotland

Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen

Meghan Markle shares one-pan lemon pasta recipe from her Montecito kitchen
The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to return with the second season of her Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’

Royal Family breaks silence after Mette-Marit’s son faces rape charges

Royal Family breaks silence after Mette-Marit’s son faces rape charges
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby has been charged with four counts of rape

Zara Tindall’s pal shares note for Meghan Markle amid Netflix tie-up

Zara Tindall’s pal shares note for Meghan Markle amid Netflix tie-up
Delfina Blaquier has dropped a public message of support to the Duchess of Sussex