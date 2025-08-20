Meghan Markle set to welcome new baby as close pal makes huge announcement

Meghan Markle is celebrating a baby news just few days before the release of her Netflix series season two.
In a delightful update, The Duchess of Sussex's close pal and IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima has announced her third pregnancy.
Jamie turned to her Instagram account to share the happy news of expecting her third child with husband Paulo Lima.
Sharing a photo of her holding a sonogram image, the beauty guru wrote, "We're SO excited to share we’re expecting our third baby!!!! After a 10+ year long journey filled with fertility challenges and miscarriages we feel so incredibly blessed to be welcoming our third little one into the world later this year."
"Thank you so much for your prayers and love and support," she added.
Soon after the news was shared, Meghan was quick to heart react on her dear friend's happy update.
Jamie, who alreadly has a daughter and a son with Paulo shares a close bond with Prince Harry's wife.
Their supportive friendship took the spotlight when both pals appeared on each other's podcast series.
It is pertinent to mention, Jamie Kern Lima is going to be among the guests to appear on the Duchess' Netflix show, With Love, Meghan's second season, which is set to release on Tuesday 26 August.