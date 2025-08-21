Home / Royal

Place sheds light on King Willem-Alexander’s military life

The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, served in the Royal Navy for two years


The Netherlands Royal Family has shared an emotional note on King Willem-Alexander’s military life.

On Wednesday, August 20, the Palace shared nostalgic photos on Instagram of His Majesty's sailing trip from 40 years ago.

The caption read, “On August 19, forty years ago, King William-Alexander, then Prince of Orange, started his duty in the Royal Navy. He attended a course at the Royal Marine Institute in Den Helder.”

It continued, “Part of this was a trip on the Hr.Ms.

Urania, the sailing ship for naval officers in training (3 & 4). On the training ship, seamanship was taught in practice, such as navigation, sailing and sailing.”

On July 1, 1986, the monarch became the lieutenant-at-sea in the navy in Den Helder.

The statement added, “Today the former classmates of ARO SDZ 86/1 set sail again. This time from the harbor of Monnickendam on a sailing yacht the Groene Draeck: a companionship for life.”

King Willem-Alexander served in the Royal

Netherlands Navy from 1985 to 1987. He received training at the Royal Netherlands Naval College.

During his military career, His Majesty held various ranks including lieutenant commander, commander and captain at sea.

