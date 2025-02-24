World

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Ukraine observe the third war anniversary since the Russia started its full-scale invasion in February 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Several European and Canadian leaders showed up to support Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the third anniversary of the war.

As reported by Associated Press, the foreign leaders visited Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday, to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, which reportedly claimed thousands of lives.

The visit also witnessed Ukraine’s most important backers in war, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

They were greeted at the train station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak.

Ursula von der Leyen also turned to her X to express her support for Ukraine, as wrote that Europe was in Kyiv "because Ukraine is in Europe."

This visit came after US president Donald Trump showed subtle support to Russian President Vladimir Putin while referring Zelenskyy as a "dictator."

Trump has also blamed Ukraine for the war, with some US officials indicating that the country would probably not get back the land that has already been occupied by the Russian army, which amounts to nearly 20% of Ukraine.

Along with that, Ukraine also saw support from German's election winner Friedrich Merz, who penned on his X account, "More than ever, we must put Ukraine in a position of strength."

