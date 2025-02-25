WME breaks silence on rumors about dropping Meghan Markle

WME is clearing the air around speculations of dropping Meghan Markle!
In an exclusive article published by Page Six on Monday, an industry insider reported that the Duchess of Sussex, who signed with WME, an American holding company for talent and media agencies in April 2023, has now been dropped by it.
Breaking silence of the speculations, a representative of the agency stated, “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell.”
It was also mentioned that the agency is moving forward with some of her projects for Archewell, the foundation Meghan Markle runs with her husband, Prince Harry.
Though the agency has strictly denied the rumors, the source revealed that the Duchess did not have any meetings with Ari Emanuel, the agency’s uber powerbroker, since last January
The insider also revealed the reason behind why Meghan Markle was dropped by the agency, stating that she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”
Moreover, the tipster also told the outlet that the mother-of-two, had an outburst back in January 2024 after holidays, when she demanded a meeting and “expected decks and plans” which resulted in a feud between her and Ari.
“Ari was done with her,” the insider added.
Meanwhile, a separate source told the outlet, “I don’t know what those projects are, but WME is definitely not working on Meghan’s personal business.”
This comes amid the Duchess of Sussex is gearing up to release her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, and to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever.