Lewis Hamilton fears weight gain after gorging on 3 pizzas a week

Seven-time world champion reveals his diet after joining Italian Formula 1 team Ferrari

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
Lewis Hamilton opened up about his new diet after spending plenty of time in Italy with his new team, Ferrari.

According to Mail Online, the seven-time world champion expressed fears over Ferrari's fitness after admitting that he has eaten three pizzas in a week.

The British race car driver signed a multi-year deal worth £50 million per year. After officially joining the team on January 1, 2025, he has been spending most of his time at the team’s Maranello headquarters.

The 40-year-old, while expressing his love for Italian food, said, “Oh God. I've eaten so many pizzas in the last few weeks. But funnily enough, I've lost weight. Last week alone I had three pizzas. I love Italian food. Penne a la Arrabiata is still my absolute favourite dish.”

He also shared some fond memories from the past and revealed that his motorsport roots lie in Italy.

“I still remember going into town with Nico every evening to buy pizza and ice cream. We ate so much pizza. My roots in motorsport lie in Italy. I drove there when I was 13. I remember that Luca del Fante, my first mechanic, and his mother always made me an incredible lasagne,” he added.

Hamilton also admitted that he have to “watch” his diet and avoid eating anymore pizzas throughout a year or he will “not fit in” his Ferrari anymore.

