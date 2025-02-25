Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz gushes over ex-fiancé Channing Tatum: ‘I care for him’

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz called off their engagement in October 2024, after three years of relationship

Zoë Kravitz has made a delightful confession about ex-fiancé Channing Tatum in latest statement.

The Batman actress revealed that she still “cares” about Channing during a cover of ELLE'S March 2025 issue.

She told the media outlet, “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Channing and Zoë called off their engagement in October 2024, after three years of relationship.

The Blink Twice starlet hailed her co-star, “He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He's got a lot to offer, so I'm excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Zoë also reflected on her directorial debut in the same conversation, admitting that she wanted to focus the subject of the film on “trauma.”

