Queen Camilla celebrates new arrival in Royal Family after heartbreaking loss

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025

Queen Camilla is welcoming a new member in the Royal Family!

On Tuesday, February 25, the UK’s Queen consort made a solo visit to Canterbury where she unveiled a statue of Canterbury-born writer Aphra Behn, reported GB News.

Camilla also made an appearance at the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge where she revealed the delightful news of adopting a new pet dog.

During the visit, Queen Camila delightfully stated that she has recently adopted a rescue puppy, which is just eight-week-old.

While patting an adorable golden retriever guide dog at the museum, King Charles’ wife revealed that her new pet dog’s name is “Moley” due to the fact that he looks “just like a mole.”

Notably, the delightful news comes just a few months after Queen Camilla suffered the heartbreaking loss of her beloved dog, Beth.

"A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire,” penned the British Royal Family in a social media post.

The post also featured a couple of snaps and a video of King Charles and Queen Camilla with the adorable Beth.

