Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040

Seven planets are gracing the sky at the end of February in the perfect alignment, known as planetary parade, although not all will be visible with a naked eye.
As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the planetary parade is quite common and can be seen almost every year, depending on the number of planets, reported by BBC.
A similar parade took place last June, but at the time, only two planets could be seen without using any equipment, while in January, six planets were visible in January, and now Mercury has officially joined the lineup.
In February, Mars, Venus and Jupiter are visible to the naked eye, with faint Saturn and Mercury, who will be hard to spot.
Along with that, Uranus and Neptune, being the farthest away, could only be viewed with telescopes.
This would mark the last time all the seven plants aligned to form a planetary parade until 2040.
Furthermore, the best time to spot the cosmic bodies would be just after the sunset till Friday, February 28, 2025.
To witnessed the cosmic phenomenon with ease, Dr. Edward Bloomer, astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich advised to head to a location with minimal light population and clear view.
He also shared that a human eye needs some time to adjust to the light levels, adding, "Give it a bit of time – your eyes take about half an hour to fully adjust."