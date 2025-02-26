‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale

Joe Goldberg has dropped a few hints about what can fans expect in the fifth and final season of You in the recently released teaser trailer.
On Tuesday, Netflix dropped another teaser trailer featuring Penn Badgley as Joe.
The upcoming season will follow the life of the protagonist, who dates women while dealing with his dark impulses as an obsessive stalker and serial killer since 2018.
You season five teaser began with Joe sharing wisdom with viewers, “Love tests us, I’ve been tested more than most. This is the last time.
He also shares his story for those who are watching the show for the first time, “I came from nothing, a true rags to riches story, I’ve been through it all.”
While giving a sneak peek into what fans can expect in the upcoming show, he said, “Unlucky in life and in love – until I met you. Kate, you opened doors for me I could never have imagined. We share a life.”
Joe added, “I would have been quick to judge in the past – rich, douchebags, aristobrats.
“We’re using our power for the better to help those who aren’t as lucky. Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?”
Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews also star in the show.
The final season of the hit series will be released on Netflix on April 24.