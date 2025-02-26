Entertainment

‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale

Penn Badgley starrer ‘You’ season 5 is set to release on Netflix in April

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale

Joe Goldberg has dropped a few hints about what can fans expect in the fifth and final season of You in the recently released teaser trailer.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped another teaser trailer featuring Penn Badgley as Joe.

The upcoming season will follow the life of the protagonist, who dates women while dealing with his dark impulses as an obsessive stalker and serial killer since 2018.

You season five teaser began with Joe sharing wisdom with viewers, “Love tests us, I’ve been tested more than most. This is the last time.

He also shares his story for those who are watching the show for the first time, “I came from nothing, a true rags to riches story, I’ve been through it all.”

While giving a sneak peek into what fans can expect in the upcoming show, he said, “Unlucky in life and in love – until I met you. Kate, you opened doors for me I could never have imagined. We share a life.”

Joe added, “I would have been quick to judge in the past – rich, douchebags, aristobrats.

“We’re using our power for the better to help those who aren’t as lucky. Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?”

Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews also star in the show.

The final season of the hit series will be released on Netflix on April 24.

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Justin Bieber drops fun-filled video after responding to drug allegations
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Paris Hilton rings in 44 with adorable snaps of kids Phoenix & London
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Celine Dion honors Roberta Flack with touching tribute following her death
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Jennifer Lopez pens heart-wrenching note after Ben Affleck split: 'Still in shock'
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
Liam Payne’s blood alcohol level at death raises big concerns in latest report
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
‘Sad Eyes’ singer Robert John breathes his last at 79
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Ariana Grande shares aesthetic selfie with boyfriend from 2025 SAG Awards
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia, New Zealand tour last minute
Here's why Drake pulls out of Australia, New Zealand tour last minute
Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note
Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist with somber note