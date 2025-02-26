Trending

Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are reportedly heading for divorce after 38 years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Govindas lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Bollywood actor Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal has made a major confession about his wife Sunita Ahuja.

According to the Bollywood icon’s representative, Sunita filed for divorce six months ago.

During an interview with India Today, he said, “Sunita Ahuja had indeed filed for a divorce around six months back after some misunderstandings, however, the couple has managed to sort out the differences and they are happy together.”

The lawyer further explained, “We also travelled to Nepal during New Year and everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples but they are going strong and will always be together.”

He slammed down the reports that were suggesting Govinda and Sunita are heading for divorce after 37 years of marriage.

Recently, the mother-of-two got candid about living in separate apartments during an interview with Pinkvilla, “We have two houses, including a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas he gets home late after his meetings.”

Lalit also dismissed the speculations that the couple is living separately.

He explained that Govinda bought a bungalow after becoming an MP for official use and sometimes sleep there due to work.

Notably, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda got married in 1987, and they share two children.

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record

Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation

Princess Kate, Prince William make first joint appearance after vacation
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Bushra Ansari honored for outstanding drama contributions by UK Parliament
Bushra Ansari honored for outstanding drama contributions by UK Parliament
Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s film ‘Love Guru’ first poster officially revealed
Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s film ‘Love Guru’ first poster officially revealed
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for ‘Pathaan 2’
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for ‘Pathaan 2’
Govinda's niece Aarti debunks actor's divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja
Govinda's niece Aarti debunks actor's divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja
Shahid Kapoor's wife pens heartfelt note on his 44th birthday: 'My forever'
Shahid Kapoor's wife pens heartfelt note on his 44th birthday: 'My forever'
Behroze Sabzwari shares shocking reason of increase in divorces rates
Behroze Sabzwari shares shocking reason of increase in divorces rates
Akshay Kumar participates in religious festival Maha Kumbh 2025
Akshay Kumar participates in religious festival Maha Kumbh 2025
Shah Rukh Khan’s bighearted move for Abhay Chopra's 'Ittefaq' wins hearts
Shah Rukh Khan’s bighearted move for Abhay Chopra's 'Ittefaq' wins hearts
Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan
Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli after India beat Pakistan
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins John Cassavetes Award
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins John Cassavetes Award
Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene: WATCH
Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene: WATCH