Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Bollywood actor Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal has made a major confession about his wife Sunita Ahuja.
According to the Bollywood icon’s representative, Sunita filed for divorce six months ago.
During an interview with India Today, he said, “Sunita Ahuja had indeed filed for a divorce around six months back after some misunderstandings, however, the couple has managed to sort out the differences and they are happy together.”
The lawyer further explained, “We also travelled to Nepal during New Year and everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples but they are going strong and will always be together.”
He slammed down the reports that were suggesting Govinda and Sunita are heading for divorce after 37 years of marriage.
Recently, the mother-of-two got candid about living in separate apartments during an interview with Pinkvilla, “We have two houses, including a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat, whereas he gets home late after his meetings.”
Lalit also dismissed the speculations that the couple is living separately.
He explained that Govinda bought a bungalow after becoming an MP for official use and sometimes sleep there due to work.
Notably, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda got married in 1987, and they share two children.