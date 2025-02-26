Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star   

Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds was starred alongside Matthew Lawrence in his 2000 film 'Boltneck'

  • February 26, 2025
Ryan Reynolds landed into new trouble after his co-star Matthew Lawrence made bombshell claims about the actor.

Speaking on his Brotherly Love Podcast, the 45-year-old actor alleged that his working experience with the father-of-four was quite uncomfortable while filming his 2000 film, Boltneck.

Lawrence stated, "He’d walk out just kind of wanted to do his thing and the producers would get really upset, they even told him, ‘Ryan, this is a bad Jim Carrey impersonation."

"This is not what we hired you to do. You can’t impersonate somebody, you gotta do your own thing," the Boy Meets World star added.

He also accused that once at the set of their movie, Reynolds "got upset" over the film producers' criticism and rudely called them out, saying, "I’m doing my thing."

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor has also claimed that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor had also raised issues over the film’s script and multiple times argued with the film’s makers.

As of now, the Red Notice actor has not reacted to these claims.

For those unaware, in Boltneck, Matthew Lawrence played the character of a science nerd student named Frank Stein alongside Ryan Reynolds, who portrayed the role of Karl O'Reilly.  

The movie was released on February 25, 2000.

