Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’  

Blake Lively retuned to big screens with her close pal, Anna Kendrick, for the upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor.
The Amazon MGM Studio dropped the first teaser of the new movie on their official YouTube channel on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
Lively and Kendrick are returning to theatres as they previously worked on the sequel to the 2018 movie A Simple Favor.
According to the one-minute-thirty-nine-second trailer, the mother-of-four has played Emily, and the 39-year-old American actress portrayed the character as Stephanie.
In the initial teaser, Stephanie and Emily were seen heading to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.
"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," as per the synopsis of the movie.
Apart from Lively and Kendrick, several Hollywood figures starred in the forthcoming movie, including Michele Morrone, Henry Golding, Taylor Ortega, Kelly McCormack, Elizabeth Perkins, and Andrew Rannells.
The forthcoming mystery movie, Another Simple Favor, is slated to be released across the theatres on March 7, 2025.