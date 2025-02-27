Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note

Blake Lively is mourning the passing of a close friend and colleague Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at the age of 39.
The It Ends with Us actress turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday night, February 26, to share an emotional tribute to her Gossip Girl costar.
While sharing an adorable old click of the two, Blake began her note for the Harriet the Spy actress, who passed away on Wednesday, as she wrote, "This is the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed."
The 37-year-old actress continued her heartfelt ode, noting,
"Everything she did, she did 200%. She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke."
Gushing about Michelle's kind and brave nature, Blake added, "She faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself."
"And she always had yummy caramel smelling lip gloss on because she didn’t just want to sparkle on camera, she liked creating a nice experience for anyone who was in her orbit, even down to the subtle smell of her lip gloss because she cared about the sweet details," the homage read.
Blake concluded her note with an emotional advise, as she penned, "Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."
The Ice Princess actress was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning, and it was revealed that she recently underwent a liver transplant.
Michelle Trachtenberg rose to fame with 1997 comedy-drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer, before playing the iconic role of Georgina Sparks in the mega-hit series Gossip Girl in 2007.