Is Jos Buttler considering retirement as England captain after poor performance?

England lost to Afghanistan by eight runs in Lahore, which led to their elimination from the Champions Trophy

  • by Web Desk
  • February 27, 2025
Jos Buttler is unsure whether he should continue as England’s white-ball captain after the team’s early exit from the Champions Trophy.

As per BBC Sports, he will take a few weeks to decide about his retirement.

England lost to Afghanistan by eight runs in Lahore, which led to their earliest elimination from the tournament.

This marks their third consecutive failure in white-ball cricket under Buttler’s leadership, following poor performance in last year’s T20 World Cup.

Buttler shared, “We need to consider all possibilities and get English cricket back to where we should be in white-ball cricket, Personally I need to work out, am I part of the problem or the solution?”

The 34-year-old said, “I’m not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now. I'll take some time to work that out personally and the guys in charge will have their own views, too."

Before the match against Afghanistan, Buttler acknowledged that his position as captain could be at risk.

However, despite the team’s loss, he said he still enjoys being the captain.

He shared, "It's had its moments. I know lots of people think it doesn't sit well with me being captain but I enjoy leading. It weighs heavy at times and we want to be a winning team."

England will now play their last group-stage match of the Champions Trophy against South Africa on Saturday.

